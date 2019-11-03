The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for its 12th season and it’s already starting with a bang!

New taglines, new intro and a while new look as the drama picks up between Nene Leakes, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille.

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘The Moore the Merrier” as Kenya Moore’s return to the popular reality show is marked by a huge fight with Nene Leakes.

Bravo synopsis:

Kenya relishes in her new role as mom to her daughter Brooklyn, while struggling to maintain her long distance marriage to Marc. Porsha’s relationship with Dennis hits a rough patch after he betrays her trust. With a new baby on the way, Eva is feeling the pressure to find the perfect house for her expanding family. An unexpected guest shows up at Kandi’s restaurant to reveal some shocking news regarding Dennis. Meanwhile, Cynthia’s obsession with wanting to get engaged reaches new heights. Kenya throws a coming out party to introduce the ladies to Brooklyn, but the celebration soon takes a left turn when Eva makes an off-handed comment that rubs Kenya the wrong way.

Recap + watch full video below…

Season 12 starts with the explosive battle between Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore that has already made headlines but we don’t get the details just yet. In fact, producers decide to take us back 6 months to where it all started… Kenya’s return.

It’s ALL BABY errrr-thang as several of the ladies are experiencing the joys of motherhood and welcoming new additions to the family.



Kenya finally introduces baby Brooklyn to RHOA. “Can you believe it? I have a baby!”

Kenya has a beautiful daughter and says that she’s now a changed woman despite her violent history with her fellow cast members.

It’s no secret that Kenya’s flirted with other people’s huzzbands and it’s definately a fact that she’s called other people’s daughter’s whores and prostitutes, but now that she has her own baby girl, she wants us to believe she’s totally above all of that.

Producers also take us through Kenya’s sordid relationship history with all her fake boyfriends. We’re supplied with flashbacks from Walter Jackson and Matt Jordan but there’s still a void in Moore’s life as her husband Marc Daly is noticeably absent.

Kenya attempts to get Marc on the phone, but “all circuits are busy” so she fails at the attempt.

Porsha Lets the “Blogs” Write Her Story…

Porsha spent all summer basking in the glow of motherhood paired with her own RHOA spin-off show “Porsha’s having a baby”…. but her popularity increased the bloodthirst of those hoping the relationship failed.

Many expressed their thoughts on social media of how Porsha had dived in to quickly with her desire to have a baby. The amount of the negative posts seemed to have sparked an “aha moment” with Williams as she’s giving all of the nay-sayers exactly what they’ve been asking for.

Porsha first appears on camera for season 12 sad and broken, as if her ‘fairy tale’ family has fallen apart. She reveals that “rumors in the blogs” have gotten her in her feelings and she’s feeling a bit out of sorts about Dennis’ alleged extra-curricular activates.

Williams even shares a tearful scene with her mom, who seems confused as she states “one minute he’s here and the next minute he’s not”.

Viewer’s are also left dazed and confused about what actually happened to the pair and word on the curb is that the answer is… absolutely nothing.

[FLASHBACK: Rumor Control: Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Did NOT Break Up (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)]

Porsha and Dennis’ made for tv “break-up” was apparently manufactured for the show and coincidentally it was a loud mouthed Youtuber’s active imagination that help conjure up the storyline. While the tales have all been debunked, it seems that Porsha decided to turn lemons into lemonade by using the rumors as her “reality”.

Kandi introduces her surrogate…

Kandi introduces the world to Shadina, the woman she has hired to carry her child. If you recall, Shadina was the surrogate that Dr. Jackie introduced Kandi and Todd to last year.

The successful “housewife” also shares some sad news about the status of the pregnancy. While Kandi was originally expecting twin girls, we find out that one of the embryos didn’t didn’t make it.

Kandi facetimes Shadina to check in as both Todd and Ace listen in. Ace seems ecstatic about his new baby sister’s arrival but is a bit confused about the process.

Todd seems stunned when Ace asks him if Kandi is buying his baby sister from the store, so he thinks it would be a good idea to take Ace along on the next appointment so that he is more aware of what’s going on.

While it seems an exciting time for the couple, Kandi seems a bit deep in thought as she wonders aloud about another woman carrying her child.

Eva is expecting and “homeless”…

Eva Marcille is 7 months pregnant with her 3rd child and she still hasn’t found a place for her family to live.

The ANTM alum says in her confessional that her husband Mike has agreed to allow her to search for the “perfect home” but she has come up empty so far.

Meanwhile, time is ticking and Eva only has 3 months til her newborn arrives.

She reminisces about the vicious rumors that the ladies spread about her living situation last year and hopes to be in a better space this year.

Cynthia is ‘THIRSTY’ for a ring…

Cynthia Bailey has finally found her forever and she’s ready to settle down. The former supermodel states that Mike Hill is everything she prayed for i a man but unfortunately she forgot to ask God for a man who lives in the same state.

While Mike is her dream guy, it seems he needs some convincing when it comes to the engagement. Cynthia is more than ready but Mike needs some time to figure things out.. i.e. their living arrangements. He’s still on the west coast while she’s tied to Atlanta.

Mike says his professional opportunities are all in LA and it’s clear that Cynthia’s “professional opportunities” are all in Atlanta (i.e. The Real Housewives). Whatever the case, Cynthia says in her confessional that it doesn’t matter… as long as they spend at least 80% under one roof, it’s all good.

Besties and Beastiality…

Cynthia and Kenya get together at the Bailey Wine Cellar to catch up for the first time.

Cynthia reveals what we already knew about her relationship with Nene Leakes. As you recall, Nene called out her former BFF during the season 11 reunion for backstabbing her when it came to Kenya Moore.

Now that that’s all over and Kenya is back, Cynthia finally has someone to commiserate with about her former friend. Bailey admits that she and Nene no longer speak and Kenya seems quite pleased about it.

Moore revisits a time when Nene invited Walter Jackson to her wedding without telling her. As if that gave Cynthia a pass to be a backstabber. Nene and Kenya were never “friends” so I don’t think the same consideration should apply… but moving on.

Bailey then reveals that Porsha has been going through it in the “blogs” with bizarre stories about Dennis and Animal P0rn have been circulating the net. Oddly enough, Kenya wants clarification about whether Dennis was actually doing it with animals or simply watching them do it. Ma’am… are you trying to tell us something?? Since Marc is rarely there is animal p0rn on Kenya’s firestick? ewwww!

Meanwhile on the other side of town, Porsha says she’s going through a depression and can barely get out of bed. She doesn’t want to get dressed and she doesn’t want to leave the house.

Porsha’s mom and sister all sit in stunned silence as Porsha reflects on the “breakup” of her new family and forces a few tears.

Was it all a dream? Porsha asks? Did she spend an entire spin-off show faking happiness or is she faking now? The people want to know how things went south so fast over a “blog”?!

Are producers pranking us by running with a story we already know isn’t true??

Gossip at The Old Lady Gang

Kandi, Cynthia and Eva meet for lunch at The Old Lady Gang and are interrupted by a very special guest.

Sincerely Ward, the woman who some random YouTuber claims was Dennis’ mistress, sends a drink over to the table for Kandi but everybody knows that Kandi doesn’t drink.

Ward comes over to deliver Kandi news about how a “blog” has spread rumors that she’s “the mistress” but Sincerely says she’s NEVER met Dennis.

She also says that she would feel weird reaching out to Porsha about it because she doesn’t know either one but since she and Kandi are associates she wanted her to deliver the news that the story is untrue and that she’s not into breaking up Black families.

Eva says that she believes the story while Kandi says she really doesn’t want to get involved because of her past with Porsha. Cynthia says she would be happy to tell Porsha because it’s “good news”.

Kenya’s Barbie Baby Bash…

Kenya gets all the ladies together for Brooklyn’s first major introduction and we finally see what the wedding dress that Cynthia Bailey instagrammed was intended for.

Bailey arrives as “thirsty bride barbie” a tongue in cheek play on her season 12 storyline. Kandi dresses as “rock star barbie,” Eva is “work out barbie,” Porsha is “holiday barbie” and Kenya is “kenya barbie” since she has her own barbie doll.

Kandi, Cynthia and Eva try to decide when to tell Porsha and Kenya “overhears” them. They tell Kenya the deets but make her promise not to tell because they are waiting for a more opportune time.

Kenya notes how “embarrassing” it is for the whole internet to be talking about Porsha’s baby daddy and she don’t think she would be able to show her face. The shade! It was at that moment that I knew that Kenya was about to return to her signature messy ways and she did NOT disappoint.

Kenya and Porsha share a moment and Porsha reveals that Eva decided not to bring her kids because she says she doesn’t trust her energy. She also tells Kenya that Cynthia cosigned Eva’s thoughts. Kenya takes offense that Eva would feel that way and seems shocked that her good friend Cynthia would flip flop and join Eva’s amen corner. In appreciation for Porsha telling her, Kenya decides to share some news as well.

Kenya proceeds to tell Porsha about how Dennis’ alleged “mistress” showed up at “Kandi’s restaurant” but stops short of spilling all the tea. Moore says she doesn’t want to get the info wrong, so she gathers the ladies to tell Porsha themselves.

Kandi seems pissed that Kenya took the liberty to tell Porsha and feels that she’s about to be railroaded. Fortunately Porsha takes the information in stride and things don’t get out of hand.

The ladies reveal what Sincerely told them and that she seemed sincere as she debunked the rumors, however Porsha doesn’t think it’s all good news.

Williams says that while it’s “one more thing off the public’s plate,” it wasn’t Sincerely that Dennis cheated with. In her confessional Porsha reveals it was “somebody else” and she doesn’t want to talk about it because it’s too embarrassing.

Translation: “Yeah the rumors were totally fake but I’m running with this because it’s what the people want.”

What are your thoughts about the season 12 premiere?