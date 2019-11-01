RHOA Season 12 Taglines Revealed! Love Them? or Nah?

The premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s 12th Season is fast approaching and it seems fans are already chomping at the bit for intel.

As we wait with bated breath for our favorite ‘wives’ to grace our screens, we’ve been blessed with a sneak peek of the new taglines each of the housewives will be saying while holding up a peach during the opening credits.

Details below…

As first revealed by StraightFromTheA, Kenya Moore is back for season 12 and she incorporates one of her most iconic lines on the show in her latest tagline:

“I was gone with the wind, but now I’m back and twice as fabulous.”

Eva returns with a new baby on board ad while the previous season saw the other housewives gossip about Eva’s finances, it seems she address all the shade about her house hopping in her tagline this season:

“I’m living my dreams, not above my means.”

As usual, Kandi’s tagline reflects her business savvy nature as she warns to have a bag on hand when dealing with her.

“Don’t check for me unless you got a check for me.”







If you recall, Porsha and Kenya battled in an earlier season, with Williams yelling, “Bye, Ashy”, as she left the scene. Porsha re-vists the “ash” in her current tagling, stating:

“This phoenix has risen and I’m saying bye ashes!”

This season, Cynthia is moving on from her past and looking forward to her future. Bailey will be stating:

“The only time that I look back is to see how far I’ve come.”

Veteran housewife Nene Leakes returns after a tumultuous season 11 with a new attitude, stating:

“I’m on a spiritual journey and still traveling first class.”

What are your thoughts about the new taglines?

Love them? or Hate them?