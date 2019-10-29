Clifford “T.I.” Harris was all smiles as he appeared on the October 29th edition of The Tamron Hall show.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor opened up about grieving the loss of his sister, his groundbreaking Netflix series ‘Rhythm & Flow” and the current state of his marriage to Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

T.T. shares his views on how he handled the grieving process after the recent, tragic losses of both his sister Precious and of Nipsey Hussle, who died in February and March 2019, respectively.

I think that grieving, although it’s a natural human act, it’s a bit selfish. It’s about our pain. Because they know no more pain. So we’re grieving and feeling bad because we don’t get to experience their physical presence anymore. I think if we become considerate of what’s in their best interest, I think we have to accept that at a certain time, it’s time to let go and give it to God.

The popular entertainer also discusses his groundbreaking Netflix series “Rhythm + Flow” and when Tamron asked about his view of ‘cancel culture.’ T.I. disclosed that he thought ‘cancel culture’ is fake, noting that while he doesn’t always agree with Kanye West, he stood by his side when he was “cancelled”.

Hall soon asks T.I. about the state of his marriage to Tameka Dianne ‘Tiny’ Harris, as they are often in the headlines. Tip reveals that despite headlines surrounding separation and divorce, that him and ‘Tiny’ “were never apart.”