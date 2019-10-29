It’s confirmed. Flava Flav IS the daddy!

After initially denying that he fathered a child with his former personal assistant, a DNA test has confirmed that the Public Enemy rapper/realty star is in fact a father (again) at the ripe old age of 60.

Details below…

The 60-year-old rapper, best known as the hype man for Chuck D, 59, and the iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy has been involved in a court battle with his former personal assistant Kate Gammell and denied paternity.

A DNA test has now confirmed that the famed Public Enemy rapper is the father of a 2-month-old baby boy.

Gammell says she will now petition the court to order Flava Flav (real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr.) to provide child support for herself and her 2-month-old son, Jordan.

Jordan is Flava Flav’s 8th child. He fathered three children with Karen Ross and three more kids with Angie Parker. He also has a young son, Karma, with Elizabeth Trujillo.

Flava went on to make a name for himself as one of the pioneers of early reality competition television shows, so it’s no surprise that his kids would follow suit as a few are appearing on the new seaso of WEtv’s Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York.