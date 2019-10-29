Monica and Shannon Brown are over and they each have gone their separate ways.

As previously reported, the couple’s divorce was finalized last week divorce after 8 years of marriage and Shannon reportedly didn’t bother to attend the proceedings (click HERE if you missed that).

Settlement details have been released and it seems that Monica has been ordered to move out of the marital home she once shared with the former NBA baller.

Details below…

According to Bossip, Monica has 6 months to vacate the Fayetteville, Georgia home she once shared with Shannon Brown.

According to the couple’s divorce agreement, Monica, who has changed her surname back to her maiden name Arnold, has to pack up herself and her kids, Romeo, Rocko and Layla and find an alternate residence as Shannon was awarded the former couple’s marital home.

For the record, Monica gets to keep possession of two luxury cars: a 2018 Maybach Mercedes and a 2016 Range Rover and maintains primary custody of the 6-year-old daughter she shares with Shannon.







Monica and her kids, including two sons with Atlanta music producer Rocko Da Don, will have six months to leave Shannon’s house and neither party will receive alimony, separate maintenance or spousal support of any kind from the other.

Meanwhile… if social media is any indication, Monica and Shannon are both just fine with the settlement arrangements.





