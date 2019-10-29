JoJo Simmons & Tanice Amira’s Wedding Filmed for ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’… (DETAILS + PHOTOS)

JoJo Simmons and Tanice Amira tied the knot this past weekend and fans of ‘Run’s House’ were stoked when Angela Simmons posted a few pics of the ceremony on the net.

Now, WEtv has revealed that the ceremony was actually filmed for ‘Growing up Hip-Hop’ and the network has released a more photos + addition details about the wedding.

This past weekend, on Sunday, October 27, after nine years, Tanice Amira and Joseph Simmons Jr. (JoJo), said “I do” at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey in front of family and friends. In attendance were JoJo’s sisters, Angela and Vanessa, his dad, Joseph Simmons (Rev Run), Diggy and Bow Wow. The event, planned by Tiffany Cooke at Tiffany Cooke events, was taped for an upcoming episode of the new season of the popular series, “Growing Up Hip Hop,” which premieres on December 5. Tanice Simmon’s dress was designed by Jean-Ralph Thurin. The men’s suits were by 9 Tailors.

According to the press release:

Jojo and his wife pose with sisters Vanessa and Angela Simmons.

The net has already accused JoJo of marrying his sister. I guess this photo proves he did not… but he DID marry her doppelganger.

