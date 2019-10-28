Tyrese Screens ‘Black & Blue’ in Atlanta, Movie Reportedly BANNED in Select Theaters…

Gibson, Academy Award nominated Naomie Harris, Nafessa Williams (CW’s BLACK LIGHTNING), plus the film’s director Deon Taylor were all on hand to discuss the new film as well as several invited guests including former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Tanya Sam (RHOA), Paul Judge, Mimi Faust (LHHATL), TC Carson (Living Single/Greenleaf), Jamal Woolard (Notorious), Reece Odum (Saints and Sinners), Marvin “Slim” Scandrick (112) and more.
While the film has reportedly pulled in $8 million in the days since it’s October 25th release, Tyrese reports that there are some theaters that are blocking ticket sales and/or totally banning the film.
Dishnation’s Headkrack moderates the Q&A session after the screening.
BLACK AND BLUE is a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.
The movie released October 25th to rave review, but Tyrese recently revealed that the controversial nature of the film has caused some theaters to ban it.
In a recent instagram post, the actor shares a video from the film’s director Deon Taylor explaining why some fans can’t find the movie and why others are receiving tickets printed with names from other movies when requesting Black and Blue.
When you swipe and pay for Black And Blue it swaps for ANOTHER movie that they’re showing….???? I hate to be one of those that speak to racism so I will let YOU tell me what you think is going on..???? And FYI because of you on a Thursday night!! We were #1 in the early box office!!!!!!