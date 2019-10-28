Tyrese Screens ‘Black & Blue’ in Atlanta, Movie Reportedly BANNED in Select Theaters…

Tyrese Gibson posed above during the Atlanta screening of Screen Gems’ new film ‘Black and Blue’ last week (Oct. 23).

Gibson, Academy Award nominated Naomie Harris, Nafessa Williams (CW’s BLACK LIGHTNING), plus the film’s director Deon Taylor were all on hand to discuss the new film as well as several invited guests including former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Tanya Sam (RHOA), Paul Judge, Mimi Faust (LHHATL), TC Carson (Living Single/Greenleaf), Jamal Woolard (Notorious), Reece Odum (Saints and Sinners), Marvin “Slim” Scandrick (112) and more.

While the film has reportedly pulled in $8 million in the days since it’s October 25th release, Tyrese reports that there are some theaters that are blocking ticket sales and/or totally banning the film.

Black and Blue Cast (l-r) Tyrese Gibson, Naomie Harris, Lucky Johnson, Nafessa Williams, and Deon Taylor.

Mimi Faust