OPEN POST: Peter Thomas BLASTS ‘Real Housewives’ For Negative Portrayals of Husbands…

Peter Thomas, former husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey, has a lot to say about the way Bravo portrays the men on the popular franchise.

[FLASHBACK: The Real “HouseHUSBANDS” of Atlanta Dish Dirt on Watch What Happens LIVE! (VIDEO)]

Thomas shared a clip of Andy Cohen interviewing Teresa and Joe Giudice along with a lengthy statement about how ‘housewives’ never portrays men in a positive light.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ?Open Posts? so enter at your own risk.]

Peter has always been outspoken about the way the men are treated on RHOA and if his instagram is any indication, it seems that Peter Thomas feels that Bravo plays a huge part in the demise of relationships.

The popular “househusband” who appeared on several seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside Cynthia Bailey seems relieved to no longer be under a microscope on the popular reality show.

Thomas hit the net to share that “everyday was challenging because you never know how one minute while you’re taping can make the world look at you when they see it” He also feels that it was “NEVER in the best interest of Bravo to show men in a positive light.”







The Bar One restauranteur seems to compares his brush with the law with the Giudice’s, who each have spent time in the clink, stating, “I am glad that I landed on my feet after all that was given”.

Peter also tags fellow ‘househusbands’ past and present (Gregg Leakes, Todd Tucker, Kordell Stewart and Apollo Nida) to offer offer some sound advice… “Play the game, don’t let the game play you.”

And while he wasn’t tagged, Bob Whitfield (Sheree’s ex) even chimed in with a verbal high five.