Congratulations are in order for the Simmons family, as the oldest son of Rev Run, Joseph Simmons, Jr. aka JoJo has decided to jump the broom with his 3 year old daughter’s mother.

Simmons and his longtime girlfriend, Tanice Amira celebrated their nuptials surrounded by family and friends and JoJo’s sister Angela Simmons shared the news on social media last night.

Photos below…

Angela shared the image above as she was headed to her brothers wedding with three-year-old son Sutton Joseph. She also shared several images of the festive occasion in her IG stories.

JoJo, Tanice and daughter, Mia Kaylee make a beautiful family.