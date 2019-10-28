Monica Finalizes Divorce From Shannon Brown, Restores Maiden Name & Changes Social Media…

Monica and Shannon Brown have officially parted ways, because they have reportedly finalized their divorce.

The superstar songstress appeared in a Fayetteville court last Tuesday (Oct. 22) to address the divorce proceedings and it was reportedly a swift process after her now ex-husband was a no-show.

Monica appeared in court alongside her attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham in Fayetteville, GA but Shannon Brown didn’t bother to attend.

Oddly enough, Shannon was reportedly stalking Monica’s social media just days prior to the court date.

Whatever the case, TMZ reports that Shannon’s absence made for a quick, drama-free hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes.

The judge granted Monica’s divorce and also restored her maiden name (per Monica’s request).

Monica is now back to Monica Denise Arnold and she’s already changed her social media to reflect that.

For the record, Monica is now "MonicaDenise" on all social media platforms.







Monica, 39, and former NBA Baller Shannon Brown, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony in November 2010. They exchanged vows a second time in July 2011 for a televised special that included guests like “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes, rapper LL Cool J and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The Grammy Award-winning artist filed for divorce from the athlete last March after eight years of marriage. The two have a 5-year-old daughter, Laiyah, together. Monica has two sons (Romelo and Rodney, Jr) from her previous relationship with Atlanta-based rapper Rocko.

