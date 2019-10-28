Tank is not here for your judgment about his opinion on homosexuality.

As previously reported, Tank went viral after his appearance on the Lip Service Podcast where he stated that one same sex encounter doesn’t necessarily make you gay (click HERE if you missed that).

The soulful crooner recently sat down with Ebro in the Morning to discuss his controversial commentary and he stands by the statements while also clarifying why he feels the way he feels out the situation.

Tank says that there’s a double standard in the way people view sexual experimentation.

It went from me commenting on a 3rd party conversation to all of a sudden ‘Tank tried it twice”

When asked if homosexuality was a part of his sexual journey, the singer replies:

That’s not a part of my sexual journey, it’s never been a part of my sexual journey. It’s never going to be a part of my journey. God bless the people who have had to have that journey in order to find themselves sexually.

Tank says he wasn’t speaking to those of you who know who they are, he was speaking of those who still seek answers. He doesn’t feel it’s fair to judge anyone who are trying to “find” themselves because Tank says there are no absolutes when it comes to sexuality.

For the record, Tank also feels that the heated responses to his statement proves that homophobia is real.







