Tyler Perry Reportedly Spent MILLIONS on TP Studios Grand Opening Gala… (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala was the talk of Atlanta as just about every African-American A-Lister was a part of the festivities.

Now, details have surfaced about the extravagant affair and it’s being reported that the media mogul shelled out upwards of $16 million to make it all happen!

Details + an EXCLUSIVE peek inside the lavish affiar below…

As evidenced in the video below, Perry’s studio opening featured hundreds of crystal chandeliers, $700,000 worth of carpet and lighting, stage props and an epic fireworks show. All of which is rumored to have cost the media mogul well over $1 million dollars.

The landmark space features 12 soundstages named after Black Hollywood icons, including the late Diahann Carroll, Denzel Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Sydney Poitier, Della Reese, Spike Lee, Harry Belafonte, Cicely Tyson, Whoopi Goldberg and Will Smith.

Perry also paid several entertainers like Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige to hit the stage for a few surprise performances.







It is being reported that the bulk of Tyler Perry’s expenses were to cover travel accommodations for all the A-list attendees to fly to Atlanta for the event.

Perry allegedly covered flights and even chartered private planes for his VIP guests, plus hotel accommodations.

Guests entered the studio by walking on a purple carpet, which was just one of the beautifully resonant touches. Everybody who’s anybody was at the event.