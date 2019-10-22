OPEN POST: Tank Feels That a Man Who S*cks D Isn’t Necessarily Gay… (VIDEO)

Tank recently stopped by Angela Yee’s ‘Lip Service’ podcast where he raised a few eyebrows when he shared his thoughts on sexuality.

The soulful crooner has been on the blawgs many times in the past for his questionable commentary regarding his bedroom activities…

[FLASHBACK: Say What Now? Tank Gets Side-Eye After Onstage Claims of ‘Sucking’ something… (VIDEO)]

Now, Tank finds himself defending the notion of fluid sexuality as he claims that just because a man “experiments” with men doesn’t necessarily mean he’s ‘GAY’.

R&B Singer Tank joins the ladies of Lip Service this week to promote his new album called Elevation. The ladies discuss a range of topics including Tank being married at the young age of 24, disappointing women right before they climax, ass eating, and much more.

In a clip that has gone viral, Tank says that just because a man “experiments” doesn’t make him one thing or the other. In the video, Tank says “maybe he just wanted to try it out and found out it wasn’t for him.”

What are your thoughts bout Tank’s statements? If a man sucks a lil d*ck every now again does that mean he’s GAY???