Rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated as Kevin Hart has finally been spotted ALIVE and WELL after the gruesome accident that many media outlets claim left him nearly paralyzed from the neck down.

The superstar funnyman was captured by the paparazzi last night hanging out with a few high profile friends as he chillaxed in Beverly Hills for boy’s night out.

Details + video below…

Hart seems to be in great spirits as he was spotting enjoying a night out with good friends like Jay-Z, Irv Gotti and more for Poker night.

TMZ captured Kev and Jay out Monday night in Bev Hills with an impressive crew at Avra.

The mogul and the movie star kicked it with Murder Inc. honcho Irv Gotti and LeBron James’ right-hand man, Maverick Carter.

They all hung out for about 3 hours inside the joint … where they played poker, broke bread and exchanged hugs on the way out. We’re guessing everyone was congratulating Kevin — who seemed to be moving around well — on his amazing recovery from last month’s scary crash.







Kev is reportedly still undergoing intensive outpatient therapy to recover from an extensive back injury sustained in the crash. From the looks of the video, he’s walking without assistance and seems to be back in the groove of things.

Welcome back Kev!