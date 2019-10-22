Earlier this year rapper Future’s 6th baby mama, Eliza Reign, revealed that there was a 7th woman who’d beared the rapper’s child.

If you’ve been keeping track, the popular entertainer has fathered 5 sons and 2 daughters (that we know of). Now his latest baby mother has come forward with a paternity case.

Cindy Renae Parker has reportedly filed legal documents in Nueces County, Texas alleging that Future is the father of her 3-month-old son, Legend Ary Wilburn.

As previously reported, Future’s disgruntled baby mama #6, Eliza Reign, outed the fact that she wasn’t the only one with a newborn and revealed the identity of Cindy (aka XOCindyRenae) in an Instagram post.

Now Cindy has filed documents claiming she’s made repeated attempts to serve the rapper with papers, but to no avail.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Cindy says Future agreed to a paternity test but then he went radio silent on her when it came time to get it done. We’re told taking Future to court was Cindy’s last resort and she wanted to solve this amicably and on their own. Our sources say Cindy got a judge’s permission to serve Future’s lawyers in his home state of Georgia … because cause he’s harder to track down than Jimmy Hoffa.

Meanwhile, Future has been radio silent and has yet to acknowledge his latest paternity issue publicly.