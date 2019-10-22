The ATLiens have landed in Little 5 Points!!!

An outstanding piece of art has been dedicated to Atlanta’s legendary hip-hop group, Outkast and it’s already becoming a popular tourist attraction.

Details + more photos below…

Tucked away in a back parking lot in the hip Little Five Points neighborhood is a mural of our faves — and it’s already drawing crowds of hip-hop heads and Instagrammers alike.

A Greensboro-based muralist known as JEKS created the artwork, which was completed this past Sunday afternoon on the wall space at Wish, a Little Five Points boutique.

Big Boi shared the news via a video post to Instagram of the iconic artwork, based on photos taken by iconic hip-hop photographer Jonathan Mannion.

The mural was reportedly painted freehand and went up in less than a week. It was created as part of the Outer Space Project, an annual international event aimed at beautifying public spaces.







Fans of the legendary duo have already begun flocking to the parking lot at Wish, a Little Five Point’s boutique for photo ops with the 30-foot-tall mural of Atlanta hip-hop legends.

I expect this mural to be a part of every ATLien’s photo catalog soon. I’m heading over today for my selfie!

PHOTOS: Instagram