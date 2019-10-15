RHOA Kenya Moore Claims Nene Leakes is a “BULLY” with Very Few Friends on Cast… (VIDEO)

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is totally milking her return to the popular reality show.

If you recall, Moore lost her peach season 11 after being a bit deceptive about her relationship but now she’s back with all the drama.

[READ: It’s OVER! Kenya & Marc Announce Plans for Divorce… (VIDEO)]

In addition to her fake marriage crumbling before our eyes, Kenya plans to gun for OG Nene Leakes and in her latest interview, she fired few shots.

Video below…

TMZ caught up with Kenya as she stood outside of a beauty supply store hawking her haircare products but instead of promoting her products, the former beauty queen took the opportunity the shade her arch nemesis.

Eva’s on my bandwagon… she [NeNe] actually has few friends on the show.

In the video, Kenya claims that Nene is a bully who’s “bullied everyone on the show” she also claims that Eva Marcille is not a fan of Nene and that in fact, Eva is on the Kenya Moore “bandwagon”.

Moore also managed to throw a dig at Nene Leakes’ new wig venture, stating:

I don’t take any advice from Nene… definitely when it comes to wigs.







I don’t know about you… but it seems to me that Kenya is a bit PRESSED when it comes to Nene.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s latest SHADY interview?