R&B singer Monica recently received an honorary doctrine from Global International Alliance for her Humanitarian efforts.

The superstar songstress took to Instagram Sunday (Oct. 13) to share the exciting news along with a few photos of her honorary degree.

Details below…

“A moment of complete gratefulness. I received an honorary doctrine from Global International Alliance…This Doctrine acknowledges my Humanitarian Efforts & that means a tremendous amount to me especially since establishing @thebehumanfoundation … Thank you for thinking of & acknowledging me!,” Monica wrote in her caption.

The “Commitment” singer also payed homage to her mother, stating:

If I’m a reflection of you, I can always be proud of what I see!! Momma , I Love You!! Thank you for standing for me??My Mom believed that because I loved children & I constantly signed my name that I would be a pediatrician!! This is as close as I’ve come to being Dr.Monica LOL…. I’m happy it was for the good I’ve done outside of music that I received this honor…

Congrats Monica!

Photo Credit: Cyndi Brown