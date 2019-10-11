If you are an avid ‘Instagrammer’ you may have noticed a change this week.
The popular social media site has done away with the “Following” tab and it has totally disappeared for users.
Many are upset because they can no longer ‘comment creep’ (i.e. stalk their friends or favorite celebrity) and some have expressed just how unhappy they are that one of their favorite tools for stalking and spying is gone too soon.
Details below…
Similar to how the ‘Activity’ tab lists the recent likes and comments on your own content, the ‘Following’ tab listed which posts and comments were recently liked by people you’re following.
Instagram confirmed earlier this week that it was getting rid of the FOLLOWING tab, a feature showing the most recent activity of the people you follow, after it was first reported by BuzzFeed News’ Katie Notopoulos.
Vishal Shah, Instagram’s head of product, told BuzzFeed News that people didn’t use the tab frequently and that many likely didn’t even know it existed so the company felt that it was one of the useless features that could be removed.
The ‘Following’ tab would also track when someone you’re following started following another user. Virtually all activity from people you’re following could be found in that tab. The only thing it didn’t track was was comments they left on other users’ content, a feature Instagram changed about a year ago.
While IG feels the tab is “useless” and that “no one even knew it existed” others would disagree.
Many on Twitter and Reddit are mourning the tab’s disappearance and question what they’re supposed to do without their favorite tool for quietly snooping on the antics of their friends, crushes, partners, celebrities, and everyone else they follow on Instagram.
Welp… I guess we’re all now free to “like” whoever we want without fear of repercussions.
What are your thoughts about Instagram removing the ‘FOLLOWING’ tab?
