Usher is in love and it’s written all over his face!!!

The superstar singer and his new lady love were captured in a loving moment backstage and the image soon went viral.

Many were caught off guard with Usher’s public display of affectioin, as it’s only been a few months since he filed them “papers” to divorce his 2nd wife, Grace Miguel after only 3 years of marriage.

It didn’t take long for the tea to spill about Usher’s new boo and she’s in the music industry also.

Details below…

Word on the curb is that the woman kissing Usher in the viral image is Jennifer Goicoechea, Director of the Rhythm & Soul (Urban) Deparment at ASCAP in Atlanta.

Goicoechea has been by Usher’s side for months now. The couple were photographed together earlier this Summer when they attended Keith Thomas’ 40th Birthday Celebration at Republic on June 4, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.







My sources say that Jennifer was also spotted with the singer backstage during One Music Fest in Atlanta on September 8, 2019.

I guess it’s safe to resume another public love affair now that the dust has cleared from those pesky herpes lawsuits. The latest of which was quietly dropped from the court docket after what many feel was an undisclosed settlement.

Whatever the case, Usher and Jennifer have finally made it “Instagram Official” now that photographer Jennifer Johnson captured their affection in an image.