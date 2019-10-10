Charlamagne tha God Interviews ‘Girlfriends’ Cast… (VIDEO)

The cast of Girlfriends sat down Charlamagne tha God after their recent “reunion” on Blackish.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White and Golden Brooks all share the stage as they address questions that have plagued fans for years… i.e. Why did Jill Marie Jones leave the show? Why hasn’t a Girlfriends reunion happened? How would the ladies want to put closure on their characters?

Check out the video below…

In the interview above, the ladies all speak about how ‘Girlfriends’ which aired 2000-2008, never really got closure. The show ended in 2008 in the midst of a writer’s strike.

Jill Marie Jones’ (who played Toni Childs) left the show in 2006, two years prior to the show ending. She reportedly chose not to return to the show after her six-year contract was complete and the show was never really the same.







When Charlamagne asked the cast if they felt Jones’ decision was selfish, Brooks said they all respected her choice. ”

“One thing you cannot do is tell someone or project how you would do something onto someone else,” Brooks noted. “She made a choice that was right for her. That was her choice and we have to respect that, and we did.”

What are your thoughts about this mini ‘Girlfriends’ reunion?