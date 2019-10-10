Eva Marcille-Sterling is now the proud mother of three.

As previously reported, Eva gave birth to her son, Maverick on September 27, 2019 and her husband delivered the news during an Atlanta event (click HERE if you missed that).

Eva has hit the net to share the first photo of her newest baby boy.

Photos below…

Introducing… Maverick Sterling! Awww… how cute!

Marcille shared the photo alongside her other two children Mike, jr. and Marley with the following caption:

The Sterling Crew Marley, Mikey and Maverick





