Basketball Wives Colorism Drama! Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against OG Chijindu Thrown Out…

Evelyn Lozada is taking her disdain for her co-star a bit too far and she’s catching L’s in the process.

The Basketball Wives’ star recently filed a restraining order against co-star Ogom “OG” Chijindu after the two women had heated social media beef involving a claim of colorism.

Welp… the judge promptly denied the restraining order filed by the reality TV star.

Details below…

According to TMZ, the restraining order was denied because the judge felt the matter is more appropriately handled through the lawsuit Evelyn already filed.

As previously reported, Lozada filed a defamation lawsuit against Chijindu, citing that she lost endorsement deals after OG labled Lozada “racist” for referring to her as a monkey (click HERE if you missed that).

The topic has sparked a huge debate about colorism within the black community. In this situation, it seems Lozada gets a pass for being LITERALLY aggressive towards cast members (ie. she has a history of violent confrontations that have been caught on film), while OG has been labled aggressive for the things she has said (but not done).







Many feel that Evelyn’s lighter skin is what affords her those privileges, while OG has been made the villain due to her darker skin.

