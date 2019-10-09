Bump It? Or Dump It? City Girls – JT First Day Out (Official Audio)

The City Girls are back as a team now that J.T. has officially been released from jail after serving more than a year in prison on credit card fraud charges!

Quality Control (QC) Records celebrates J.T.’s release with a new City Girls track called “First Day Out”.

In the song, JT raps that she’s “motivated” and poised for what’s next. She also details the time leading up to her incarceration and the aftermath.

“I don’t gotta throw shade to get a fanbase, I been a real bitch way before the Fed case,” she raps. “Yung Miami held me down, that’s a bitch ace/And if a bitch try her, it’s a cold case.”







Later she shouts-out Drake’s “In My Feelings,” the City Girls-featuring track, which went Number One.

