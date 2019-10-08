Tameka “Tiny” Harris ROBBED of Over $750K in Jewelry Left in Lamborghini…

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is out of almost a million dollars in jewelry that she inadvertently left in her vehicle Sunday evening.

Tiny, who has been gifted several pricy trinkets over the years from her superstar husband T.I., claims that she was robbed of several rings, watches and earrings left in the center console of her Lamborghini SUV as she dined in a popular Buckhead eatery.

According to WSB-tv’s Michael Seiden, Atlanta police have confirmed that there was a theft that occurred in Midtown Sunday night.

The Xscape singer reportedly left over $750,000 worth of jewelry in her vehicle that mysteriously disappeared from her car as she and a friend were grabbing drinks at Bar Amalfi in Midtown Atlanta.

Harris told police that she returned to her car around 9:45 p.m. to find her blue velour bag containing the jewelry gone.

According to the police report, wedding rings, watches and stud earrings were among the jewelry taken from the center console of Tiny’s yellow Lamborghini.

Fun Fact: Lamborghini’s have double pane glass on the windows that are practically impossible to break without a sledgehammer, don’t ask me how I know… I’m just a wealth of random information at times.

But I digress.

According to authorities, there were no signs of a break-in or damage to Tiny’s $200,000 Lamborghini Urus?, but Harris is adamant that SOMEONE took the bag from her vehicle.

Sources close to the investigation say that there was security in the parking lot and witnesses claim they did not see anything suspicious around the time of the alleged crime.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance of the area for possible suspects.

Tiny and her husband T.I. are known for giving each other pricey gifts. T.I. surprised Tiny with a diamond necklace for her birthday earlier this year, while Tiny returned the favor with a huge diamond ring for Tip’s birthday a few weeks ago.

Tiny has been mute on the issue, but her husband T.I. and daughter Heiress have issued a PSA to those of you who are scrutinizing the case.