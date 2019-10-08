Black men matter. Period. That is the message that Oprah Winfrey conveyed yesterday when she surprised Morehouse College with another huge donation.

Winfrey donated $13 million to the historically black all-male college on Monday (October 8) further contributing to her scholarship program at the institution that was founded more than 150 years ago to educate African American men.

Details + video below…

Oprah Winfrey returned to Morehouse College on Monday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program.

According to a press release from Morehouse College, Winfrey met with 47 Oprah Winfrey Scholars, whom she called “sons” and was presented with a painting of her likeness during the meeting.

It was during that visit, that the media mogul/philanthropist shared a surprise announcement, as she revealed that she would be donating an additional $13 million dollars to the college.

Here is video from today's surprise announcement. Oprah Winfrey donated $13 million to continue the Oprah Winfrey Scholarship Program, pushing her total investment to $25 million, which is the largest endowment in the College’s history. pic.twitter.com/5tcs6Pfu5m — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) October 7, 2019

The $13 million will go solely to the Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program that was created with her gift in 1989. About 600 students have been educated through the program so far.