Another day, another made for tv lawsuit! This time it’s Evelyn Lozada of Basketball Wives who is utilizing the courts for publicity.
Lozada claims she’s lost several endorsement deals after one of her “Basketball Wives” costars labeled her a “racist” and now she’s filed a lawsuit for defamation.
I’m not a fan of Basketball Wives but apparently I’ve been missing out on the racial tensions going on between the cast.
This season there have been several complaints of “colorism” on the show as the lighter skinned characters seem to use trigger words to taint the viewer’s opinion of a darker skinned co-star.
Evelyn Lozada and Ogom “OG” Chijindu have been involved in a public beef that spilled over to social media and many formed opinions of Lozada’s post, where she seemingly referred to “OG” as a gorilla.
OG called out Lozada as a racist bigot on September 11 via the following twitter post, where she also revealed that it wasn’t the first time Lozada had used racial stereotypes to insult her cast mates.
According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Evelyn claims that as a result of OG calling her a racist on social media, which was subsequently picked up on various celebrity sites, she’s lost several brand deal endorsements.
Evelyn’s suing for defamation and infliction of emotional distress. TMZ also reports that Lozada doesn’t list an amount for damages but she wants OG to “pay up.”
I wonder what Shaunie thinks of all this…