Another day, another made for tv lawsuit! This time it’s Evelyn Lozada of Basketball Wives who is utilizing the courts for publicity.

Lozada claims she’s lost several endorsement deals after one of her “Basketball Wives” costars labeled her a “racist” and now she’s filed a lawsuit for defamation.

Details below…

I’m not a fan of Basketball Wives but apparently I’ve been missing out on the racial tensions going on between the cast.

This season there have been several complaints of “colorism” on the show as the lighter skinned characters seem to use trigger words to taint the viewer’s opinion of a darker skinned co-star.

Evelyn Lozada and Ogom “OG” Chijindu have been involved in a public beef that spilled over to social media and many formed opinions of Lozada’s post, where she seemingly referred to “OG” as a gorilla.

OG called out Lozada as a racist bigot on September 11 via the following twitter post, where she also revealed that it wasn’t the first time Lozada had used racial stereotypes to insult her cast mates.