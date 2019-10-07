Tyler Perry Studio’s Star Studded Grand Opening Gala… (RED CARPET PHOTOS)

The grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios was held this past weekend in Atlanta, Georgia and the media mogul marks history as the first African-American male to own his own studio lot.

Tyler Perry Studios welcomed guests to celebrate on the 330-acre lot, where sound stage dedications were made in honor of Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Sidney Poitier, Halle Berry, Will Smith, Harry Belafonte, Cicely Tyson, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, and the late John Singleton, Diahann Carroll, and Della Reese.

Celebrities came out in droves to honor Perry’s accomplishment as nearly 800 people walked the red carpet prior to the event.

Guests included Beyonce and Jay-Z, President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Diddy, Ava DuVernay, Samuel L. Jackson, Viola Davis, John Lewis, Bernice King, Stacey Abrams, Maxine Waters, Tiffany Haddish, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Jeezy, Ludacris, Usher, Tyrese, 2 Chainz, TI, Terrance Howard, Gladys Knight, Gayle King, Jenifer Lewis, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Patti LaBelle, Tina Knowles, Tamron Hall, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Storm Reid, and BeBe Winans, among several hundred others.

Red carpet photos below…

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Halle Berry

Cicely Tyson

Ava DuVernay

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and La La Anthony

Usher Raymond







Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

Gabourey Sidibe

Tiffany Haddish

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak

Tamela Mann and David Mann

Heather Hayslett Packer and Will Packer

Jennifer Lewis

Patti LaBelle

Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios