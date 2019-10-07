Tyler Perry Studio’s Star Studded Grand Opening Gala… (RED CARPET PHOTOS)

Tyler Perry Studios welcomed guests to celebrate on the 330-acre lot, where sound stage dedications were made in honor of Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Sidney Poitier, Halle Berry, Will Smith, Harry Belafonte, Cicely Tyson, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, and the late John Singleton, Diahann Carroll, and Della Reese.
Celebrities came out in droves to honor Perry’s accomplishment as nearly 800 people walked the red carpet prior to the event.
Guests included Beyonce and Jay-Z, President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Diddy, Ava DuVernay, Samuel L. Jackson, Viola Davis, John Lewis, Bernice King, Stacey Abrams, Maxine Waters, Tiffany Haddish, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Jeezy, Ludacris, Usher, Tyrese, 2 Chainz, TI, Terrance Howard, Gladys Knight, Gayle King, Jenifer Lewis, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Patti LaBelle, Tina Knowles, Tamron Hall, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Storm Reid, and BeBe Winans, among several hundred others.
Red carpet photos
