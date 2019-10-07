Beyonce Reveals Tyler Perry’s Studio Opening Brought Her To Tears: “I Could Not Stop Crying”… (PHOTOS)

Beyonce and Jay-Z were among the hundreds of guests invited to attend the grand opening gala for Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta this past weekend but they avoided the red carpet and arrived just in time for the festivities.

The superstar recently shared a touching tribute to Perry as she reminisced about the star-studded gala, admitting that Perry’s major accomplishment, literally brought her to tears.

Beyonce shared in an Instagram post that Tyler Perry dedicating his studio lots to African-American stars was a perfect example of Black excellence, stating:

I could feel our ancestors’ presence. Surrounded by my heroes, I watched Denzel, Queen Oprah, Spike, Whoopi, Sir Poitier, Will, Halle , Dame Cicely and our angels John Singleton and Diahann Carroll honored.

She goes on to reveal that the historical moment brought her to tears:

Generations of blood, sweat and tears, success, excellence and brilliance. It makes me so proud, so full, I could not stop crying.