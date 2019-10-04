OPEN POST: Would You Let Your Daughter LIVE With Your Long Distance Love? (Ask #RHOA Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill)… (VIDEO)

Another day, another Real Housewives of Atlanta “scandal”.

Cynthia Bailey‘s new fiancè Mike Hill is already spilling the beans about the new season. Hill recently hit the promo trail (ALONE) to discuss the popular reality show and in doing so, he made quite a bit of revelations.

Bailey’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, has become the topic of discussion as Bailey’s new “fianceè” has revealed that Noelle is living with him in California.

In an interview with AfterbuzzTV, Mike Hill reveals details about his relationship with Cynthia Bailey. While many felt his commentary was a snooze fest, there’s some droplets of tea spilling that is circulating around the net.

The most important of which is that Hill states that Cynthia Bailey’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, currently resides with him as she is pursuing her “social media career”.

At around the 22:02 mark, Mike reveals that “before he knew Cynthia, he knew Leon” and that Leon was a very good friend of his. He also reveals that Noelle is living with him, stating:

“Leon and I have a separate relationship. We’re like brothers. That’s my brother right there. And his daughter… Noelle, she’s living with me right now.”

Hill goes on to explain why Noelle is living in LA, stating:

“She’s out here in LA, she’s pursing her goals of acting. She’s a superstar. I left her at home, she was doing her photography cause she’s an influencer… she’s doing her thing for her youtube channel.”

Some seem to feel that Noelle’s living with Cynthia’s long distance love is a bit weird… especially considering that Cynthia has never lived with him herself. We recently discussed this topic on YouTube:

On a related note, Hill also shared a few interesting tidbits as he offered his take about the upcoming season.

While many give Cynthia and Mike’s relationship the side-eye, Hill discusses it in depth.

Hill plans to build an “empire” with Cynthia to include a dating show since they “met” on one.

Hill had his worst argument ever with Cynthia and it was captured “on camera”… Hill stresses… it’s captured “on camera”.

Hill said he and Cynthia are planning to wed near the end of 2020.

Hill wants Bravo to pay for the wedding and says, ‘as long as she’s on The Real Housewives of Atlanta it’s going to be televised one way or another”.

Hill’s commentary has labeled him “Peter 2.0” on the internet… I wonder why?

What are your thoughts about Mike Hill’s interview?