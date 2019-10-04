Case Dismissed: Stacey Dash Domestic Violence Case Dropped…

NEWSFLASH!!! Stacey Dash is a free woman.

The “clueless” actress has managed to use her “white privilege” to dodge The domestic battery case against her and she will not face charges in court.

Details below…

As previously reported, Dash and her husband Jeffrey Marty got into a violent altercation at their Port St. Richey, Florida.

Dash, 52, called 911 to report that Marty put her in a chokehold, but the tables turned and officers decided to arrest Dash instead and charged her with domestic battery against Marty.

The Clueless star sat in a Pasco County jail for 12 hours but was released Monday morning after Marty paid her $500 bond.

The internet went wild after the arrest record revealed that Dash, who has an African American father and Mexican American mother, was labeled as “white” in the documents.

According to The Blast, prosecutors have decided to dropped the domestic violence case against Dash.

The case status is listed as closed. The court dockets notes, “Prosecutor: Dropped/Abandoned.”

Dash’s husband Marty also confirmed the news in a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, stating:

Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash. She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now. We both look forward to getting this behind us.







Marty, 44, Dash’s fourth husband, also pinned a tweet acknowledging that they are moving forward in their relationship.