Tyler Perry Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame + Idris Elba, Kerry Washington Pay Tribute During Ceremony… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Media mogul Tyler Perry recently unveiled his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday (October 1).

During the ceremony, Perry reflected on his career offered hope and words of support to those who are still finding their way.

“For anyone whose dreams may be on life support, I want you to walk past this star in particular and know that I’ve been there,” said Perry.

Kerry Washington, who co-starred in Perry’s 2010 film “For Colored Girls”, Idris Elba, who starred in the 2007 movie “Daddy’s Little Girls,” and Crystal Fox (The Haves & The Have Nots) were among those there to honor their longtime friend and each paid tribute with a speech during the ceremony.

Photos + video below…

During the dedication Kerry Washington shared an emotional tribute.

Washington, who appeared in Perry’s 2010 film “For Colored Girls” thanked Perry for his role in advancing the careers of several black actors.

Your star is now alongside so many others but you must remember it celebrates a man who has resolutely blazed your own fierce and faithful path.

Idris Elba, who appeared in Perry’s ‘Daddy’s Little Girls,’ also praised Perry, stating:

“When we talk about stars we talk about ones on this pavement or the ones in the sky – you’re both,” said Elba. “We are astronauts in your universe brother.”







As Perry prepares to inaugurate a new studio in Atlanta, Georgia, he shares that it’s his hope to share his success with others who are striving in the tough industry, stating:

“This one in particular is for the underdogs, this one in particular is for the ones who want to do it their way,” said Perry. “This one in particular is for those who want to bring as many people through the door with them as they can.”