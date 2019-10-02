Gucci Mane Partners With Gucci For 2020 Cruise Campaign… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Gucci Mane is collaborating with GUCCI for their 2020 Cruise Line!

Several fans and celebrities have decided to boycott the luxury after it’s “Blackface sweater” controversy but apparently Gucci Mane isn’t one of them.

As the luxury fashion brand recovers from the racial controversy, it seems they are adding more “variety” to their line. Who better to advertise for them than the man who literally has their logo tattooed all over his body?

Gucci Mane share the good news of his collaboration just yesterday via Instagram, stating:

Proud to announce my #GucciCruise20 Collection with @gucci!!! Yo @alessandro_michele this collection is crazy ! #HarmonyKorine dope visuals! #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP campaign for the #GucciCruise20 Collection

The campaign imagery, shot under the art direction of Christopher Simmonds, sees the trap music pioneer living the posh life in an Italian villa named “La Furibonda.”







Gucci’s signature retro fascination includes classic court sneakers with Gucci’s red and green webbed trim and a ’70s-indebted floral tracksuit.

Behind-the-scenes snaps offer a rare glimpse into the playful on-set experience between Gucci Mane, Michele and photographer Harmony Korine.







Harmony Korine’s Gucci Cruise 2020 campaign will also features Iggy Pop, Sienna Miller, Benedetta Barzini and more.