Tiffany Haddish made an appearance on The Ellen Show recently to reveal that she’d hooked up back in the day with a popular rapper.

Well, Chingy wasn’t too impressed with the revelation and chose to clear the air with facts instead of fiction.

Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie an since she lied I’m a tell the truth she use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me.

During Ellen’s “Burning Questions” segment around the 2:43 mark, Tiffany was asked “Have you ever dated a celebrity the world doesn’t know about?”

Haddish first responds with a “nope”… but upon second thought, she shared that she once had a fling with Chingy, stating… “I mean… it was a hook up, yeah.”

Well Chingy decided to debunk whatever rumors were about to start circulating and promptly but the story to bed. Chingy shared the clip to instagram, calling Haddish’s tale a “damn lie”!







Welp… Perhaps Haddish’s memory was a lil foggy but Chingy certainly cleared it up!