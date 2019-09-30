Tiny Harris Gifts T.I. HUGE DIAMOND For 39th Birthday… (PHOTOS)

Clifford “T.I.” Harris celebrated another year of success surrounded by family and friends for his 39th birthday.

Tip held a private birthday dinner at Brasserie restaurant in Atlanta last week and everyone came out to pay homage to the KING! Tiny Harris shared a lavish gift for her husband as all of their kids and extended family watched on.

Celebrity attendees included 2 Chainz, Phaedra Parks, Antonia “Toya” Wright, Reginae Carter, Shekina Jo, Cortez Bryant (Lil Wayne’s manager), Clay Evans (T.I.’s road manager), Monyetta Shaw and more.

Photos below…

T.I. greets his mom with a smile.







Tiny prepares a toast for Tip and it seems everyone had their camera’s ready for a huge SURPRISE!

Tip notices something in his beverage and to his surprise… it’s a huge diamond ring!

[Fun Fact: T.I. pulled the same stunt on Tiny for her birthday earlier this year, when he presented her with HUGE a diamond necklace (click HERE if you missed that)]

Middle finger to the haters…

Tip poses with Toya and Reginae Carter

2Chainz and T.I.







Zonnique and Heiress

Tiny and Phaedra Parks

T.I. and his mom strike a pose.

Happy 39th Birthday Tip!

PHOTOS: ATLPics