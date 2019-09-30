Uncle Luke says he has an issue with the NFL AND Jay-Z!

Veteran Miami rapper Luther Campbell, who was one of the few to defend Jay-Z when he signed a deal with the NFL, is now blaming Jay for the lack of local talent chosen to perform during next year’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami and he’s started a campaign to spark change.

Video below…

In a video posted on Instagram, Luther Campbell says he feels it’s very disrespectful for the NFL to NOT have any Miami artists headlining the show.

I have a serious problem with the @NFL and the people they pick to perform at the Super Bowl. The @NFL has totally disrespected the African American along with Miami entertainment community. Jay-Z this your first job

In the video above, Campbell states in part:

“We got world-class entertainment here, I done thought you had sense to get Pitbull, Flo-Rida, [Rick] Ross, or somebody… Trick Daddy or something,” he continued. “We don’t need the NFL. Our hotels are already full, you need us. JAY-Z you gotta fix this shit, I’m just gonna keep it 100.”

Last week, the league announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens but Campbell feels Pitbull, Flo Rida and Rick Ross would be more appropriate choices.

Uncle Luke also shared his thoughts in a lengthy article for the Miami New Times demanding that JAY-Z step in and do something about it.

J. Lo and Shakira should be Pitbull’s invited guests since he did songs with them. And Flo Rida should be inviting Trick Daddy, Trina, and other Miami superstars to share the spotlight. The NFL is going about this ass-backward.

Campbell breaks down his reasoning, stating:

Neither Lopez nor Shakira is from Miami. J. Lo is from New York City and lives in the Big Apple with her husband, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who grew up in Miami, although he’s quick to tell people he reps New York. Shakira may live in Miami, but like other celebrities who have a home here, she’s looking for tax breaks. Lopez and Shakira don’t get involved in social issues that concern the community. They don’t volunteer to help the needy. To me, that’s a settler. This Super Bowl is supposed to be about showcasing Miami for more reasons than one.