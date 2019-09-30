Stacey Dash, was arrested in New Port Richey, Florida on a domestic battery charge after allegedly assaulting her husband.

The 51-year-old actress, best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in 90s cult film Clueless, “secretly” wed Jeffrey Marty less than a year ago, 10 days after meeting him.

If Dash’s recent arrest is any indication, their union is a volatile one.

Stacey Dash posed for the mugshot above after being arrested yesterday evening (September 29, 2019).







TMZ reports that on Sunday, around 7:45 p.m., Dash and her husband, Jeffrey Marty, started arguing in their Pesco, County home.

According to Dash’s arrest report, she pushed her husband and slapped him in the face. Deputies said they noticed red scratch marks to his left upper arm.

Dash was taken into custody on a domestic battery charge and she’s currently being held on $500 bail.

The couple tied the knot just last spring in a secret wedding ceremony. Not much is known about her hubby of 1 year, other than the fact that he’s a lawyer.

It’s Stacey’s fourth marriage.