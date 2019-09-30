Issa Boy!!! #RHOA Eva Marcille Welcomes 3rd Child, Michael Sterling Shares News… (VIDEO)

Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta gave birth this past weekend.

The popular reality star welcomed her third child, son Maverick, this past Friday (9/27) and her husband Michael Sterling shared the news this weekend during an event she was scheduled to host.

Details + video of Sterling’s statement below…

Photographer FreddyO captured the good news and shared the following video of Sterling’s speech via Instagram.

Sterling hit the stage Saturday to share the good news with an audience during a party for Eva’s latest ventures stating:

My wife over the last 6 months has been doing 2 very important things. One… she’s been laying young Maverick’s fate, by gestating and two, she’s been working with Capstone for this very important product launch. Unfortunately, Maverick was more important. And yesterday he decided that he was not going to wait, he was going to come. So yesterday (9/27) at 4:12pm my wife and I welcomed in Maverick. He came in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, 20 and a half inches. He’s doing terrific, Mom is good, healthy and we’re just excited.







Maverick is Marcille’s second child with husband Michael Sterling, whom she married last year, as the couple also shares a 1-year-old son, Michael Todd Sterling Jr. The “America’s Next Top Model” alum, 34, also has a daughter, Marley, with ex Kevin McCall.