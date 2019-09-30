NEWSFLASH! Too $hort has a daughter! Todd Shaw, best known to the world as rapper Too Short, recently revealed news that he’s a first-time dad at the age of 53.

The legendary Bay Area rapper kept the news under wraps for a while, but he’s now gone public with images of his adorable baby girl.

Details + photos below…

TMZ recently revealed that the “I’m a Player” rapper is now a proud father, welcoming his first child into the world at the tender age of 53, and he’s been keeping the news under wraps until now.

Our sources say Too Short’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Sue Ivey, gave birth to their daughter back in December … and they named their baby girl Yanni Shaw.

In case you’re wondering ‘WHY NOW?” it seems the legendary rap star has decided to introduce his daughter to the spotlight because he’s a part of a new documentary.









The project also features Ray J and his manager, David Weintraub, and it will focus on raising their little girls in Hollywood.

Awwww… Too Short has a daughter!!! Isn’t it funny how men who objectify women always end up having a daughter at some point. Some might call it Karma.