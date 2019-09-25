How old is too old to nurse your child? A few years ago, Time Magazine did an in-depth article about mother’s who chose to breastfeed their kids well past the toddler stage (click HERE if you missed that).

Ice-T’s wife Coco recently shared a photo as she nursed her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel and some feel she is pushing the envelope.

Coco Austin, 40, hit the ‘gram with several photos of her breastfeeding her 4-year old while flying aboard a private jet, and as expected, the revelation ignited a firestorm among online critics.







Coco bonded with their daughter Chanel as her hubby Ice-T was spotted sleeping in the background of the private jet.

Coco wrote a heartfelt caption about the “unbelievable experience,” of nursing and how she has continued to breastfeed her daughter longer than most would consider normal.

A mothers calling…. I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing.. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..

She continues:

Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know..

Comments were mixed some called it creepy noting, ‘Nah she got teeth!” or inquired “At what age do you think you will stop?”

Many were supportive of the mom’s bonding experience…

How old is too old to breastfeed??? Is there a number or appropriate cut off age??

What are your thoughts about Coco’s nursing photos?