NEWSFLASH! Young Dro‘s gonna have to spend time behind bars but it’s not as bad as it could be.

The rapper was busted earlier this Summer after a domestic altercation with his girlfriend. During the battle, Dro (whose real name is real name D’Juan Montrel Hart), allegedly smashed a plate of banana pudding in the woman’s face before grabbing a kitchen knife and destroying living room furniture. He also reportedly punched her so hard it left her bruised.

Dro has now been sentenced for his crimes.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Young Dro pled guilty last week to 1 count of battery/family violence. He was immediately sentenced to 12 months behind bars, but was only ordered to serve 70 days.







2 and a half months in jail can be an eternity for an entertainer but Dro reportedly got credit for the 20 days he served back in July.

Fulton County Court officials also say he’ll get an extra day of credit for each day served on good behavior.

The official says, do the math, and the rapper could get out as early as October 5.

Dro will have to remain on probation for the balance of the 12-month sentence and as part of his plea deal, he will have to submit to a drug/alcohol evaluation within 30 days of his release from jail.

In addition, Dro was ordered to undergo domestic violence counseling, and is prohibited from drinking or drugging while on probation. He’ll also have to take random drug tests and forfeit all weapons.

The popular rapper addressed TMZ’s report via Instagram, stating:

Y’all still talkin bout this bullshit! I Am Legend 2 dropping Sept 30th #ItsGonBe?s #ImPuddingOnForTheCity

What are your thoughts about Dro’s legal situation?