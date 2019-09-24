WATCH THIS! Wendy Williams Grills Nicole Murphy About Antoine Fuqua Kiss… (VIDEO)

Nicole Murphy appeared on The Wendy Show Tuesday to tell her side of the story after she was labeled a homewrecker for kissing married director Antoine Fuqua back in July.

[FLASHBACK: Nicole Murphy Issues Apology to Lela Rochon For Kissing Antoine Fuqua… (PHOTOS)]

Wendy Williams would not back down when it came to questioning the “Hollywood Ex” about her viral lip lock and even forced Murphy to look directly into the camera to apologize publicly to Lela Rochon.

Details + video below…

Wendy got a bit messy today as she interviewed Nicole Murphy about being caught by the paparazzi kissing Antoine Fuqua in Italy. Murphy attempted to be politically correct when it came to her responses, stating that it was merely a “moment” that she regretted and wished she could take back.







That didn’t sit well with the talk show maven, who pulled up several photos of the kiss to gather specific details about “why” Nicole was kissing someone else husband.

During the show, Murphy admitted serval times that she was remorseful about the kiss and states that they were traveling separately.

Nicole told Williams that she was in Italy on a business trip, while he was there for a film festival. She made it clear to the host that their being together was totally unplanned and that they were both “just in the moment.”

The 51-year-old mother who was once married to comedian Eddie Murphy, also told Williams that she was not the one who released that statement to blogger B. Scott saying that she and Fuqua “were just family friends” who “exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

She wanted to make it clear that those were NOT her words and that she doesn’t know where the statement came from.

In addition, Murphy also states that Lisa Raye’s accusations that she broke up her marriage with Michael Misik was also false and that Raye’s ex-husband even issued a statement that no one bothered to read.

Wendy reeled it back in though, and continued to press Murphy about her relationship with Fuqua. Nicole seemed a bit taken aback but she managed to skate over the issue without giving up too many details.

Murphy did, however, explain that she wasn’t as close to Rochon as the media portrayed and added that she was under the impression that the marriage wasn’t working out.









Nevertheless, Wendy forced Nicole to look straight into the camera and address Rochon in case she was tuned in. Murphy proceeded to apologize publicly for her part in the situation and states that she would take it all back if she could.