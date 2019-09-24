RHOA DRAMA! Nene Leakes Reportedly Confronts Kenya Moore About Divorce News During Greece ‘Girl’s Trip’… (PHOTOS)

Word on the curb is that it’s totally TURNT in Greece right now as the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta embark on their annual ‘girls trip’.

Nene Leaks and Marlo Hampton shared glimpses of their travels recently and many wondered if Kenya Moore would actually make it after her huge divorce announcement.

Well… apparently Moore put heartbreak aside for in lieu of her RHOA check and she’s earning every penny being grilled by her cast mates.

While it was doubtful that Kenya Moore would make it on the trip to Greece, it’s been confirmed that she’s currently there with the rest of her co-workers as evidenced by the photo below, captured on Kandi Burruss’ Instagram.







The Bravo stars confronted Kenya about her abrupt split from her husband, Marc Daly, and even accused her of being “fake,” an insider claimed. “Kenya is in the hot seat about what is really happening with Marc,” the insider snitched to Radar. “The ladies are confused about why things went south so fast.” “They don’t know what is real and what is fake with Kenya.”

Of course Kenya’s besties (Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss) had her back, and Burruss even posted a subliminal stating she’s “sittin’ on ready’…

Rumor has it that NeNe was leading the charge when it came to questioning Kenya about her sudden divorce announcement.

As previously reported, Kenya and Marc announced their divorce with joint public statements on Sept. 19, just days after taping an RHOA event and an awkward appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.







Their explosive breakup was reportedly caught on camera during the RHOA men’s event. As Marc reportedly called Kenya and “attention whore” while mic’d up.