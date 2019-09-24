B.o.B pulled up to the Gold Room in Atlanta with Dream Doll of Love & Hip Hop as his arm candy this past Friday (Sept 20th).

The multi-platinum, 6x Grammy nominated rapper held a single release party for “Row It” and in honor of the nautical theme, he surprised fans by pulling up in a boat!

The duo arrived to the Gold Room in Atlanta Friday, September 20th, in a high-end 2020 Supra speed boat, entering the club together to celebrate a night of success for B.o.b., along with a host of others, including Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Star, Rap Artist & Daughter of Eazy E – ReeMarkable.

Photos + video below…

B.o.B. is back in the limelight after a brief hiatus. The rap phenom was spotted with rising artist & reality TV star – Dream Doll at the illustrious Gold Room Nightclub in Atlanta, GA, Friday, September 20th, celebrating the release of his single, Row It and the couple made ‘waves’ by pulling up in a boat.

B.o.B. helps Dreamdoll off the boat.







B.o.B. and Dreamdoll cuddle up in VIP.

B.o.B. poses with ReeMarkable







Are B.o.B & Dream Doll rowing the Boat? They’re looking mighty cozy…