Another One. Peter Thomas Shutters Bar One Charlotte After $237K Tax Lien

Peter Thomas is having the worst luck ever when it comes to bar ownership.

The former ‘househusband’ made his Bar One brand a household name after appearing alongside Cynthia Bailey on The Real Housewives of Atlanta but it seems he just can’t keep ’em up and running.

Thomas is busy opening a third Bar One location, but unfortunately the 2nd one has closed shop after being hit with a huge tax lien.

TMZ reports that the former RHOA star is pulling the plug on his North Carolina sports bar because the place is “dealing with some tax issues”.

According to federal records, Peter’s Sports One Bar and Lounge in Charlotte was hit with a tax lien for nearly $237,000 … and now the establishment is closing its doors after racking up a huge debt. Sources close to Peter tell TMZ … the bar didn’t have enough money to stay afloat after committing funds to other projects, and the place fell behind on its taxes. We’re told Sports One Bar and Lounge will be shuttered for 3 to 6 months while Peter and the bar’s legal team clear everything up and pay down the debt.







For the record, Peter doesn’t deny that he owes taxes but he’s vowed to return bigger and stronger as he continues developing his new Bar One Miami location.

The restaurateur hit the ‘gram just moments ago to respond, stating:

Hard work never stop over here, got to get these people their money, The shuffle hustle is real.