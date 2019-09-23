Phaedra Parks Makes it ‘Instagram Official’ With Medina Islam… (PHOTO)

Just a few weeks ago it was announced that Phaedra Parks (formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta) would be appearing on the latest season of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp with a man she’s not married to (click HERE if you missed that).

Parks has now made her new relationship ‘Instagram official’ as she shared a cozy photo with her latest boo online.

Details below…

Phaedra shared the photo above of she and Medina Islam online as she wished her new “bae” a Happy Birthday via Instagram

As you know, Phaedra lost her peach after her role in spreading malicious lies about her former RHOA co-star, Kandi Burruss and she’s been on a quest to return to the popular reality show ever since. I exclusively revealed back in March that Bravo was totally done with Parks (click HERE if you missed that), and Parks has been on an new quest to secure the bag.

As previously reported, Parks and Islam have partnered up to film the latest season of Marriage Bootcamp and their premise on the show is to work out the kinks in their relationship.

Madina, an actor who lives on the west coast, reportedly has absolutely no plans to return to Atlanta, so Parks is headed to the show for “guidance” on how she should proceed in the relationship. Phaedra is apparently open to packing up her two sons and leaving her Atlanta lifestyle behind to pursue the growing “relationship”.







For the record, Medina, a Newark, NJ rapper-turnt-actor has been featured in Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), formerly resided in Atlanta and according to his bio, he even attended Morris Brown College.

Phaedra, 49, revealed to DailyMailTV a few months back that she met her 35-year-old boytoy on a celebrity dating app. Oddly enough, Parks also claims that Medina is her first serious relationship since her divorce even though she was coupled up with DJ Tone Capone earlier this year.

Parks and Capone quietly parted ways after it was confirmed that she would NOT be returning for RHOA’s 12th season.

What are your thoughts about Pheadra’s latest arm candy?

Are you buying this relationship?? Or Nah?