A Louisiana man died during a daring underwater proposing in Tanzania this past weekend.

Steven Weber attempted to hold his breath underwater for at least 2 minutes while proposing to his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine but things did not turn out as planned.

The tragic news went viral after Antoine shared the devastating news via Facebook on Sept. 20th in a heartfelt post about the once-in-a-lifetime trip to the East African nation where the couple stayed at an underwater resort.

Details + video below…

The couple booked a submerged room at Manta Resort on Pemba Island, where they watched marine life swim by their hotel window.

Weber decided to surprise his lady love by submerging in the water surrounding their underwater room to propose. Antoine filmed Weber swimming to their hotel room window and presenting a note inside a Ziplock bag.









The note read, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day.”

He then flipped the note over to pop the question. “Will you please be my wife? Marry me???”

Weber then showed a ring before swimming out of the camera frame.

Sadly, Weber didn’t make it out alive as he passed out and died before he could reach the surface.







Antoine wrote a heartbreaking tribute to Weber via her Facebook page recalling their “once in a lifetime” adventure, stating:

You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!” We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable. I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together. Just a couple days before you died, you said to me, “I’ve seen a few cancer patients on this trip, and it dawned on me that this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that people want to experience before they die. And here we are in the prime of our lives doing this. We are so blessed.”

Steven Weber’s family has since organized a GoFundMe page to help cover his return and burial expenses.