Tamar Braxton has been battling with her former “The Real” co-host, Loni Love, ever since she got the boot from the popular morning show.

[FLASHBACK: The Shade! Tamar Braxton BLASTS Former “REAL” Co-Hosts… ]

While WE THOUGHT the beef had been squash, apparently Braxton’s recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show reignited the feud.

Details + video below…

Tamar spoke of several things during her appearance on The Wendy Show, but it was William’s assessment that ‘The Real’ needed Tamar back that apparently struck a few nerves.







It’s been nearly 3 years since Braxton parted ways with ‘The Real’ but Williams, 55, couldn’t resist throwing shade at the daytime show, declaring the show was not as good without Braxton on board.

“Here’s the thing. I don’t want to be anybody’s marketing tool this season, no shade. I just wish everybody well and I feel like sometimes God has to move you out of situations before you become more toxic to yourself.”

Tamar implies during the interview that ‘The Real’ uses her name for views, stating:

She continues, sharing how she felt her former co-workers were being “catty” behind her back:

“What if I was in a situation where I’m doing ‘Braxton Family Values’ and very stressed and then I’m doing this other show where people are being catty behind my back. What kind of person would I be right now sitting on this couch? I wouldn’t be focused, I wouldn’t be ready for my transformation, I wouldn’t be ready for my elevation and that’s where I’ve gotta go. I’ve got to go up and up and up.”

Braxton’s comments apparently didn’t sit well too with her former co-workers. Hosts of “The Real” clapped back in a nearly 10 minute segment on the show:

All of the hosts chimed in one subject, but it was Loni Love who caught the most flack from Braxton, who has accused her former co-host of being the cause of her termination.

The outspoken host ended the segment denying rumors that she played a role in Braxton’s firing.

What people don’t realize is that when we first started doing ‘The Real’ all of us had separate careers. I’ve been trying to do comedy for 15 years. Can you imagine? 15 years. I finally get a show. Then I was ostracized as a bully, the person who got another sister fired. Can you imagine the hurt, after 15 years? Why would I do that?

Meanwhile, the “beef” spilled over to social media as Tamar decided to blast Loni once and for all with receipts. Braxton posted (and deleted) a series of DM’s that she alleges explains her disdain for Loni.







Loni clapped back in the comments section telling Tamar she should just come on the show.

Welp… I guess this “beef” won’t be ending anytime soon.

What are your thoughts about Tamar’s ongoing “beef” with The Real?