QUICK QUOTES: Fantasia Says Women Should “FALL BACK” & Let Their Man Lead… (VIDEO)

Fantasia has some advice for you single women out there.

The happily married songstress says y’all can’t find a man because you are too busy trying to lead in relationships instead of follow.

Details + video below…

Tasia discussed her idea of gender roles during an interview with the Breakfast Club on Monday, Sept. 16, stating:

“We need more men to stand up and lead the way. Most women are trying to be the leader, that’s why you can’t find a man. You can’t be the king in the house. Fall back and be the queen and let your man lead the way.”







In the interview, Fantasia, who is happily married to Kendall Taylor, says that the shift from traditional gender roles is unfortunately a sign of the times, stating:

I feel like it’s a generational thing, and we can talk and we can go real deep on that, I don’t need to start that. But it’s a generational curse in how society has placed our men, and women have to stand up and be the mother and the father and the provider. So now, you’re so bad you can’t be told nothing that when the right man comes, you lose him because you’re trying to be the man.

Tasia says team work is the key to a happy marriage and that women should “learn to submit” and let men be natural born leaders.