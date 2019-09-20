QUICK QUOTES: Fantasia Says Women Should “FALL BACK” & Let Their Man Lead… (VIDEO)

Fantasia has some advice for you single women out there.
The happily married songstress says y’all can’t find a man because you are too busy trying to lead in relationships instead of follow.
Details + video below…
Tasia discussed her idea of gender roles during an interview with the Breakfast Club on Monday, Sept. 16, stating:
“We need more men to stand up and lead the way. Most women are trying to be the leader, that’s why you can’t find a man. You can’t be the king in the house. Fall back and be the queen and let your man lead the way.”
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @breakfastclubam @tasiasword ?? • • • • • • “Let the man be the head of the house” – Fantasia explains why household dynamic has shifted in this generation #Fantasia God has appointed men as leaders in the home and in the church. After Adam and Eve sinned, God appointed the husband as leader in the home. “For Adam was formed first, then Eve. And Adam was not deceived, but the woman being deceived, fell into transgression” (1 Timothy 2:13, 14). Thus, God’s appointment of men as leaders is based on the order of creation (1) and on the Fall (2), not on temporary cultural circumstances as is sometimes claimed. The husband is the head of his wife. “Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord. For the husband is head of the wife, as also Christ is head of the church; and He is the Savior of the body. Therefore, just as the church is subject to Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in everything” (Ephesians 5:22-24). The head leads the body. But this assumes that the body listens to the head. Otherwise it is an uncoordinated body, a body that does not function properly. But there is also feedback from the body to the head to which the head must listen. If the head tells the hand to pick up something hot, the hand lets the head know about it! Providing leadership for your wife is a fascinating challenge and a big responsibility. There are no leaders without followers. Thus the admonition: “Wives, submit to your own husbands, as is fitting in the Lord” (Colossians 3:18). This is much easier if the husband is obedient to the Lord’s command: “So husbands ought to love their own wives as their own bodies” (Ephesians 5:28). #KingdomTalk #LevelUp #WordUp #KingdomWoman #KingdomMan #WomanOfGod #ManOfGod #GodsDaughter #GodsSon #VirtuousWoman #Ephesians5Man #Proverbs31Woman #WomanOfFaith #ManOfFaith #Grace #Mercy #Faith #Christian #Loved #Called #Chosen #Saved #Forgiven #God #Jesus #HolySpirit #Husband #Wife I don't speak English?I speak Queenlish ???
In the interview, Fantasia, who is happily married to Kendall Taylor, says that the shift from traditional gender roles is unfortunately a sign of the times, stating:
I feel like it’s a generational thing, and we can talk and we can go real deep on that, I don’t need to start that. But it’s a generational curse in how society has placed our men, and women have to stand up and be the mother and the father and the provider.
So now, you’re so bad you can’t be told nothing that when the right man comes, you lose him because you’re trying to be the man.
Tasia says team work is the key to a happy marriage and that women should “learn to submit” and let men be natural born leaders.
At the end of the day I’m the neck, my man’s the head. So he can’t make any moves without his wife. It all works together. But you can’t be the head of the house. You got to let the man be the head of the house. But it’s a generational thing and it’s what we’ve been taught. Stand up, be strong… And a dude comes and everything about you is a man.
You have to learn how to submit. You can still be a queen. A king needs his queen. It’s certain things that he can’t see that we see. Anybody play chess? We work together. But the queen has to sit back and allow the king to be the king.