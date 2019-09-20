It’s OVER! #RHOA Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Announce Divorce (Who’s Shocked?)… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH! Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband of a little over a year, Marc Daly, are getting a divorce.

Just a few weeks ago, Kenya reportedly broke down on set as she yielded to the pressures of being a “single mom” (click HERE if you missed that).

Welp… Moore 48, and Daly, 49, have announced that they are going separate ways, and it seems no one is surprised.

Details below…

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Kenya announced that she and Marc are getting divorced and the reality star also asked for “privacy” while she figures it all out.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”







“I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Marc provided his own statement to PEOPLE:

The internet has concocted several reasons as to “why” the couple has split… from IRS issues to hiding baby mamas, but my question is how can one “divorce” when there is no proof they were ever “legally married”?

[FLASHBACK: ISSA FAKE?!? #RHOA Stars Question Validity of Kenya Moore’s Marriage… ]

Moore and Daly have often denied those fake marriage rumors but there always seemed to be something “off” about the couple.

While we have never gotten a chance to see them interact on the screen, one can never forget that cringy Instagram video where the couple battled over baby shower invites (click HERE if you missed that).







But I digress.

The breakup news comes just days after the couple and their 10-month-old baby girl Brooklyn Doris Daly sat down with journalist Tamron Hall for an awkward interview this past Monday.

[READ: AWKWARD: Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Make RARE Public Appearance on The Tamron Hall Show (VIDEO)]

What are your thoughts about Kenya & Marc’s special announcement?